Aviva PLC Sells 7,070 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after acquiring an additional 209,375 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

NVRO stock opened at $145.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.68. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

