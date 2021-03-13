Aviva PLC Sells 6,037 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,316 shares of company stock worth $42,703,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $130.38 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

