Aviva PLC Sells 2,018 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,818,000 after buying an additional 177,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,891,000 after buying an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ESE opened at $109.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

