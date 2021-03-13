Aviva PLC Sells 1,119 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,117.76 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,236.57. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,056.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $965.58.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

