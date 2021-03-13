Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $2,277,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,963 shares of company stock worth $46,775,047. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

