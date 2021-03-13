Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEU. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in NewMarket by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $395.66 on Thursday. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $458.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.71 and a 200 day moving average of $381.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

