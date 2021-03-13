Aviva PLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 29,014 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 553,161 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSII shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

