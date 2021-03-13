Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,553 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Cryoport worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,433 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 2.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,688,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of CYRX opened at $57.35 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

