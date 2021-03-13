Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,653,000 after acquiring an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after acquiring an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $5,511,845.10. Insiders sold a total of 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.