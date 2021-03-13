Aviva PLC Acquires 342 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

