Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Down 5.6%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 995,399 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 563,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $923.95 million, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 302.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

