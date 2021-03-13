Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

Get Avid Technology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $939.18 million, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 302.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.