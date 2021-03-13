Aventus Hits One Day Volume of $149,947.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Aventus token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $149,947.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aventus Profile

Aventus is a token. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

