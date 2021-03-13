Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CBWTF opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $212.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.61. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

