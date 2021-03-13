AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,186,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in AutoZone by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,342.77.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,285.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,181.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,759 shares of company stock valued at $56,745,825. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.