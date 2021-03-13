AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 176,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.30.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoWeb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

