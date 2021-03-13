Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.