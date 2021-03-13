AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Update

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ARAO opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. AuraSource has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65.
About AuraSource
