AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Update

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ARAO opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21. AuraSource has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Get AuraSource alerts:

About AuraSource

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AuraSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AuraSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.