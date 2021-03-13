ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) PT Raised to GBX 60

ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:ATQT opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Thursday. ATTRAQT Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.21 million and a PE ratio of -24.47.

Get ATTRAQT Group alerts:

About ATTRAQT Group

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for ATTRAQT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATTRAQT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.