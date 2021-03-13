Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.64.

ATO stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $111.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

