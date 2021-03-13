Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0032 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00450550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00061650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00051036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00067648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00079976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.05 or 0.00518634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011784 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

