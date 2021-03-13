Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME)’s share price was up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 134,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,808,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 0.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.