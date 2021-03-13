Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 62.7% in February

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the February 11th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Atento stock remained flat at $$22.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atento will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Atento at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

