Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Earnings Beat

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 112,232 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Asure Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

