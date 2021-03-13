Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of AML opened at GBX 1,928.50 ($25.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a one year high of GBX 5,722 ($74.76). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,027.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 883.56.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.