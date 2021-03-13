Associated Banc Corp Sells 450 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Woodward worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Woodward by 19.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $120.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other Woodward news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

