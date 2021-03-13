Associated Banc Corp Purchases 2,979 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.88. The stock had a trading volume of 147,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,827. The stock has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.47.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

