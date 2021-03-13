Associated Banc Corp Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,980. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.