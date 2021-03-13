Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Freed Investment Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $7,100,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 2,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 192,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $628,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,057.64 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,215.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,195.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

