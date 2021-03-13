ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $536.47. 38,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,795. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $608.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $561.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

