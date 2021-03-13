ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

