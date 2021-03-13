Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $266.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.00.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $242.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $242.40.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

