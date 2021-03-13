Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $4.03. Asensus Surgical shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 1,970 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

About Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. The company's digital interface enables the use of capabilities, such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy, as well as allows to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

