ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 2,942,540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 3,319,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

ASX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

