Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Up 5.5%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.17 and last traded at $186.47. Approximately 196,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 209,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

