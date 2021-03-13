Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $34.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $4,436,000. Yale University bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,880,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.