Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $32.17 on Thursday. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

