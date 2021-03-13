Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.27)-($0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $69.5-$70.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.34 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Shares of ASAN opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

