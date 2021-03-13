Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Head-To-Head Survey

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Asana and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana N/A N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital 2.98% 34.09% 12.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asana and Bridgeline Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital $10.91 million 1.54 $330,000.00 ($0.59) -5.36

Bridgeline Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Asana.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Asana and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 1 4 7 0 2.50 Bridgeline Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Asana currently has a consensus target price of $34.09, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Given Asana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Summary

Bridgeline Digital beats Asana on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

Asana, Inc. operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. Further, it offers OrchestraCMS by Bridgeline and Celebros Search by Bridgeline digital solutions. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

