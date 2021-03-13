Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AHKSY opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.96. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

