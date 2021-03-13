Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARESF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

ARESF stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

