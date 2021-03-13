Argus Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $400.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by Argus from $455.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $421.22.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $356.47. 14,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,191. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $275.22 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.37. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

