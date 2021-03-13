Argent Trust Co Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540,047 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 63.6% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,920 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $16,012,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 232,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,246,537. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

