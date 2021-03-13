Argent Trust Co Sells 2,005 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Argent Trust Co reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after buying an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,269,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,032,000 after buying an additional 584,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,587,308. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.97 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 194.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

