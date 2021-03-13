Argent Trust Co Sells 1,077 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,503,451 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

