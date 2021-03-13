Argent Trust Co Reduces Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after purchasing an additional 558,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,378,000 after acquiring an additional 468,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after acquiring an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after acquiring an additional 178,816 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

