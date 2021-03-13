Argent Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ opened at $227.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.45 and a 200 day moving average of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

