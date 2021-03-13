Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $261.06. 12,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.06. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,724.09 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

