Argent Trust Co Has $337,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $226.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $233.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

