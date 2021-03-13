Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,221. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

